NPD Numbers: The Sony Take

Where Microsoft was all about the here and now, pointing to their monstrous victory in September hardware sales, Sony's comments on last month's numbers were a bit more analytical, more... forward thinking.
According to NPD data, September 2007 was a strong month for the PlayStation brand, which showed a 13% increase in total retail dollars generated year-over-year in the US with total sales of $337 million for the month.
PS3 continues to maintain an overall increase in sales, with 119K units sold at retail for the month. Also, with the new $399 40GB PLAYSTATION 3 SKU hitting store shelves on November 2nd, a new $499 price point for the 80GB model effective immediately, and highly anticipated titles available this holiday, such as Racthet & Clank: Tools of Destruction, Warhawk, Heavenly Sword, Folklore, and Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, the PS3 is poised for very strong performance through the holiday season and into 2008.
The PSP had a great month, selling 285K units for the month. Success at retail is due to the release of the new slimmer and lighter PSP in North America which includes video-out capabilities for $169, the success of the Star Wars and Daxter Entertainment Packs, and the release of great titles such as Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow.
PS2 sales remained very strong for the month of September, selling 215K units, making it one of the best-selling consoles on the market.
So the PS3 is just starting to revv those engines, can you hear em? I sure can, Ratchet and Clank just landed on my doorstep.
