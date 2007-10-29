NVIDIA's "Crysis" Beta Drivers Out Now

Yes, some more Crysis-related news. You love it.

NVIDIA did it for BioShock and now, with the Crysis demo hogging bandwidth on file servers from here to Nepal, it's released beta drivers for EA's latest FPS as well.

The 169.01 drivers are available for GeForce 6, 7 and 8 owners. No news on comparative performance to previous Forceware versions, but you can see them in action alone over at TweakTown, where they do mighty fine work.

NVIDIA Driver Downloads [NVIDIA]