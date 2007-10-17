Nyko Wiimote Charger Reduced To $US 20

Cheapassgamer has pointed out that the Nyko Wiimote charger has been reduced by 33% on Amazon (and we're guessing some other retailers, too.) At a recent get together, our friends watched in anguish as I picked up each of my four Wiimotes, only to find they were all out of batteries from their auto-on-with-any-movement settings. This Nyko charger holds two 'motes and includes batteries. IGN reviewed it quite highly and I'll be ordering mine later today...now to find another plug around my entertainment center...

