Omega Five Is Alive

As a closet shmuppet, Omega Five for Xbox Live Arcade was already on my list of must-have titles simply on the merit of its genre. Seeing it in action in this trailer has only served to put it on the list of games I will bring back in the makeshift time machine I fashion in the year 2037 to make sure I get to play it before everybody else. Seriously, I need this game right now. Why must you tease me Hudson?