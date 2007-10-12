To: Ash From: Crecente Re: An Unexpected Death

I'm really sorry to hear about the death in your family Ash. I know that can always be hard. It's weird how people who don't know you will just assume that unless the person who dies is your mother or wife or child that it isn't really that big a deal. I went through a lot of that last year. Of course it isn't true, there's no way to really judge the deep bond that can form between family members.

A good friend of mine suggested I read The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying after my niece was murdered. It's a great book, you should pick it up. Take care of yourself and your family, that's much more important than any job.

