On GH3 and Jubblies

So I've been quickly working my way through Guitar Hero 3 for a feature package I'm doing for the Rocky on it and Rock Band. I can't, of course, yet talk about the game or what I think of it, but I just need to talk for a second about Judy Nails. Or rather the recent up-front and centre work she's had done on her up front. I was a little surprised to see just how curvaceous virtual rocker had become for this iteration of the game. But I thought I was probably making a mountain out of two... um, really big molehills. That is I thought that until tonight.

As I know you're aware, Trista is a HUGE Guitar Hero fan. I decided not to tell him I had received three because I have to return it soon and I didn't want to break his little heart. But he spotted the new controller sitting on the coffee table and was all over me with questions. I finally capitulated and let him sit down and watch me play for a bit.

As I wrapped up a song, Judy was my avatar, Tristan started giggling.

"What's so funny?"

"Her chest went like this," he said, moving his hands up and down in front of his tiny body.

Yeah, I'm going to have to keep him away from Judy Nails for awhile.

