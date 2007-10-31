The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

On Uncharted Sequels, DLC And PS3 Goodness

drake.jpgOpposable Thumbs sat down for tea and biscuits with Christophe Balestra, co-President of Naughty Dog, ostensibly to chat about the super-great-looking Uncharted: Drake's Fortune. And chat they did, Balestra trotting out some familiar sentiments when it comes to PS3 exclusives:

In terms of Blu-Ray, we just couldn't have made Uncharted without it; with Uncharted we have almost filled it (91 percent). We're also using the hard drive to pre-cache data from the Blu-Ray disc. That allows us to stream up to 12 streams for sound, load level data super fast and more importantly to stream textures constantly to guarantee high-res quality on the screen.

91% seems such an odd number. Why not just whack in some HD cutscenes, fill the thing, eh? Balestra also divulges a little on future plans for Uncharted, suggesting it's but the first game in a franchise, and that the game's trophy (ie achievements) system will later be incorporated into Home. Getting technical with Naughty Dog co-president Christophe Balestra [Opposable Thumbs]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles