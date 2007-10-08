Orange Box Gets Firmish Unlock Time

Set your clocks, sleep haters: Valve have announced just when, exactly, those of you eschewing bricks and mortar retailers in favour of a Steamy purchase of the Orange Box can get their download on. And that is... "shortly after midnight" Pacific Time, on October 10, the Year of our Lord 2007. You got that? Shortly after midnight. So if the clock hits 12:07 and you still can't download it, hold off clicking that "new thread" button for another hour or two.

Valve confirms PC Orange Box unlock time [Opposable Thumbs]