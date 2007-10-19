Orange Box Makes Critics Swoon

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

laboite.jpgGot your copy of the Orange Box yet? I don't, doesn't hit here until next Friday. Sigh. Those who do already have it, though, clearly already dig it: it's now officially the highest-ranking PC game of all time over at Metacritic. It's also the highest-ranking 360 game of all time. Hardly fair on the competition, since it's three of the year's best games in one package, but I don't hear any of you complaining. And that's the important thing. Right?

    Isn't it Thursday? The 25th?

    The delay gave me an extra week to save up for a 40" HDTV.

