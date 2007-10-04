Missed TGS? Live in Kansai? Next month, the Games Japan Festa kicks off at Osaka's ATC Hall. The two day event, sponsored by the Video Game Commercial Association of Japan, will feature 80 titles on display from 25 companies that include Capcom, Konami, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco and Nintendo. The festival will move to the Makuhari Messe, where TGS is held, at the end of November. No clue what they'll be showing at the Festa — whether it'll be TGS builds or new stuff. Nintendo, who usually sit TGS out, will be there, possibly showing stuff like Wii Fit to the Japanese public for the first time. Not sure, though! Nintendo should draw a fair crowd, no? Osaka Festa [Famitsu]
Osaka Game Festa Coming
