A Maid Lower Torso Built For PCs

If you went to a maid internet cafe, you know, to talk to maids, drink fizzy soda and play freeware PC games, you'd probably want the cafe's computer to be housed in something suitable. Something like a maid skirt with stockings — as not to be out of place. Hey, if you can play the PS3 with maids, then why not maid PC cases. Or something. Starting October 7th, maid cafe Maid Station began housing its computers in the Mini-ITX PC Case M4125. The Maid Station website points out that these PC cases are not wearing underwear. There was something else I wanted to add, but I forgot.

Oh, wait. I remembered: WTF. PC Maid [Akiba Blog]