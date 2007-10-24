That's right, the slammer! Back in June, we reported that crime was up in Tokyo gaming nerd Mecca Akihabara. Called "otaku hunting", Akiba geeks were getting mugged. A pair of brother and sister bandits arrested for targeted Akihabara dorks will get jail time for their actions. Their ploy: The 20 year-old siblings would bump into unsuspecting nerds and extorted "apology money" with threats. A Tokyo District Court has sentenced them to over a year in prison. The judge said, "The crime was systematically taking money from Akihabara otaku. We cannot ignore the criminal liability of this." The kicker: The younger sister was jobless, but the elder brother was a college student. What was he majoring in? Why, law. Otaku Hunters Get Jail [Mainichi via Alafista]
Otaku Hunters Get Jail Time
