Oz Deal And Bundle Bonanza, Issue 2

Thanks to the continued efforts of, well, you guys, I'm able to publish a second compilation of Aussie deals and bundles. We've had a killer response so far, and I can't think of anything that would be better - other than a Jessica Alba-shaped pillow - than keeping the momentum on this going. Just fire your deals at [email protected].

UPDATE: Please make sure to include where you spotted the deal as well, thanks!

Special thanks to Anthony over at EcoGamer for putting together a very special list of sweetness especially for Australian Kotakuites.

Now hit the jump for the good stuff!Denny:

Hi, thought i found a good deal for a Psp slim & lite, its $298 with Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection and Killzone Liberation included in the pack.

Rhuri:

GAME is doing a buy two get one free cross platform deal at the moment. Bought three games for 60 bucks and you can get them for pretty much every platform.

Anthony M.:

I bought Final Fantasy XII for PS2 today for $50, which is the cheapest I've seen it. It was from a Target store in NSW.

Kotaku's own Luke Plunkett:

Saw your "bargains" idea. Figured this would definitely count: Big W is selling Psychonauts on PS2 for $20. Have seen it at 3 stores in Canberra, all had plenty of stock. Good, good times that is.

And, the best saved til last...

Anthony, EcoGamer:

Wii

* Wii bundle & Super Paper Mario bundle - $469 * Wii bundle - $388 * Wii bundle, Wii remote, Nunchuck & Transformers the Game - $419 * Wii bundle, Wii Play (includes Wii remote), Nunchuck & Super Paper Mario - $499 * Wii bundle, Wii Play (includes Wii remote), Nunchuck & Red Steel or Sonic and the Secret Rings - $479

Playstation Portable

* PSP Slim & 2 games out of: Killzone: Liberation, Tekken: Dark Resurrection, Ridge Racer 2, LocoRoco, Lemmings or Gangs of London - $309 * PSP Slim - $248 * PSP Slim - $262 * PSP Slim, Lemmings & Ridge Racer 2 - $309

Xbox 360

* Xbox 360 Premium, Dead or Alive 4 & Project Gotham Racing 3 - $539 * Xbox 360 Premium - $529 * Xbox 360 Premium & Halo 3 Standard Edition - $598 * Xbox 360 Premium, Halo 3 Standard Edition & Halo 3 strategy guide - $598 * Xbox 360 Core - $379 * Xbox 360 Halo 3 Edition - $659 * Xbox 360 Premium & Spiderman 3 - $599 * Xbox 360 Halo 3 Edition - $639

Major Game Sales * Wii - Big W and Myer * Playstation Portable - Big W * Nintendo DS - Kmart , Myer and Target * Xbox 360 - Target and Dick Smith Electronics * Halo 3 is cheapest at Kmart

    Oh! That's a really good website. Thanks!

    Um... what's with not saying where most of these deals are from? My psychic powers not so hot right now.

    @Kamu: Yeah, just noticed a few don't include locations. I've updated the post to reminder people to add these details.

    PALGN, every thursday morning posts Aussie gaming bargins

    Skate(360) @ JB HiFi = $64.95

    Ah cool, thanks for the link to Economical Gamer. For those unwilling to follow the link.

    Wii

    * Wii bundle & Super Paper Mario bundle - $469 David Jones
    * Wii bundle - $388 Big W
    * Wii bundle, Wii remote, Nunchuck & Transformers the Game - $419 Target
    * Wii bundle, Wii Play (includes Wii remote), Nunchuck & Super Paper Mario - $499 Dick Smith
    * Wii bundle, Wii Play (includes Wii remote), Nunchuck & Red Steel or Sonic and the Secret Rings - $479 Dick Smith

    Playstation Portable

    * PSP Slim & 2 games out of: Killzone: Liberation, Tekken: Dark Resurrection, Ridge Racer 2, LocoRoco, Lemmings or Gangs of London - $309 David Jones
    * PSP Slim - $248 Big W
    * PSP Slim - $262 Dick Smith
    * PSP Slim, Lemmings & Ridge Racer 2 - $309 Target

    Xbox 360

    * Xbox 360 Premium, Dead or Alive 4 & Project Gotham Racing 3 - $539 Dick Smith
    * Xbox 360 Premium - $529 Dick Smith
    * Xbox 360 Premium & Halo 3 Standard Edition - $598 Big W
    * Xbox 360 Premium, Halo 3 Standard Edition & Halo 3 strategy guide - $598 Kmart
    * Xbox 360 Core - $379 Kmart
    * Xbox 360 Halo 3 Edition - $659 Target
    * Xbox 360 Premium & Spiderman 3 - $599 Target
    * Xbox 360 Halo 3 Edition - $639 Dick Smith

