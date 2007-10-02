Oz Deal And Bundle Bonanza, Issue 2

Back issues: Oz Deal And Bundle Bonanza, Issue 1

Thanks to the continued efforts of, well, you guys, I'm able to publish a second compilation of Aussie deals and bundles. We've had a killer response so far, and I can't think of anything that would be better - other than a Jessica Alba-shaped pillow - than keeping the momentum on this going. Just fire your deals at [email protected].

UPDATE: Please make sure to include where you spotted the deal as well, thanks!

Special thanks to Anthony over at EcoGamer for putting together a very special list of sweetness especially for Australian Kotakuites.

Now hit the jump for the good stuff!Denny:

Hi, thought i found a good deal for a Psp slim & lite, its $298 with Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection and Killzone Liberation included in the pack.

Rhuri:

GAME is doing a buy two get one free cross platform deal at the moment. Bought three games for 60 bucks and you can get them for pretty much every platform.

Anthony M.:

I bought Final Fantasy XII for PS2 today for $50, which is the cheapest I've seen it. It was from a Target store in NSW.

Kotaku's own Luke Plunkett:

Saw your "bargains" idea. Figured this would definitely count: Big W is selling Psychonauts on PS2 for $20. Have seen it at 3 stores in Canberra, all had plenty of stock. Good, good times that is.

And, the best saved til last...

Anthony, EcoGamer: