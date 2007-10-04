Oz Details On Unreal Tournament 3 Collector's Edition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ut3_4h.jpg Red Ant, the Oz distributor of Unreal Tournament 3, has gotten back to me regarding the details of the UT3 Collector's Edition box. They've been able to confirm everything we heard about last week, but were also kind enough to deposit the price tag of $119.95 and a street date of "the last week of November" in my inbox.

I'm looking to update this post with an ANZ packshot shortly.

UPDATE: Looks like the packshot will have to wait, Red Ant is still sorting it out.

