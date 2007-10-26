Pac-Man Gourds (Not Pumpkins, Which Are Lame)

Are you all still fascinated with pumpkins? That's a pity. Pumpkins are so yesterday. The new trend? Gourds. Yup, gourds are where it's at. Specifically, gourds that resemble Pac-Man and said mythology.

Hit the link for advice on making your own. But know by clicking it, you are picking a side in a war as important as the fabled "wwwwwwwwww vs. lol" chronicles. Oh yes, this will get messy. Because pumpkins bleed and get all sticky on your hands and stuff.

Easy halloween project: 8-bit gourds! [via playgadgets]