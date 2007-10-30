Pac-Man T Ready For Your Mass Consumption

Jessica Fink's fabulous "Ghost Rider" design was snubbed by the pun-hungry voting masses at Threadless, but that didn't stop her from printing up her own batch of the Pac-Man inspired tee for those of you who loved it to death when we posted about it a year ago. It's up for sale at her Etsy shop, with printing numbers well into the "lots." Don't sleep on it, though, as the trademark stewards may be fashioning an e-mail within the day.

Pacman Grim Reaper Halloween Ghost t-shirt [Etsy]