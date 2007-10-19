PAL Virtual Console Update Update

This being Friday, there's new things on both the Australian and European Virtual Console. Stuff like Gate of Thunder, our first Turbografx-CD game. And Castlevania II. And last, but certainly not least, World Heroes. Oh yes. The most underrated 2D fighter of the early 90s is back, yo, and you can bet my Friday afternoon is going to be spent realising it's not even half as good as I remember it to be.