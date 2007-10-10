The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PALGN Announces Gaming Site For Kids And Parents

gamerkids.jpg There are plenty of review, FAQ and general information sites on the web, like Kotaku AU, that serve the needs of us, the average gamer. But precious few provide a guiding hand for those less astute in the ways of the joystick.

PALGN has decided it wants to address this void in the market by launching GamerKids.com.au. Says David Low, Executive Editor of PALGN:

"With the launch of GamerKids, we hope to leverage our already outstanding coverage of children's gaming content in a way that's fun for kids and helpful for parents. With GamerKids, we have the resources and expertise to serve this until-now under-represented demographic.â€

Personally, the design is a little crazy on the eyes, as is the colour scheme, but I'm sure things will improve over the coming months. Hopefully the content can stay mum and dad-friendly without being patronising. I'm assuming that's the plan, anyway.

PALGN launches GamerKids.com.au [PALGN]

Comments

  • JennifARGH Guest

    Clever move before Christmas! If I hear another parent bought a 10-year-old a GTA game... I will, probably frown non-threateningly and say "That's just not on." That's the kind of hard-ass I am.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles