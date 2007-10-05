The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Pandemic Responds to Angry Venezuelans

im2243.JPG It looks like The Venezuela Solidarity Network crowing over the Mercenaries 2 delay didn't go unnoticed.

Josh Resnick, president of Pandemic Studios, took a second to shoot out this quick response about the VSN and their claims that the game's plot has been made more fictional due to pressure from the group and part owner Bono:

Pandemic Studios never has and never will be intimidated by tyrants.  Our invasion is on schedule: Mercenaries 2 will be released in early 2008.

See what he did there? He aped the story in the game, the whole overthrow-of-the-Venezuelan-government-by-a-drug-lord-turned-dictator dealio. Clever! Personally, I don't care if it's set in my house, as long as I can level entire neighborhoods with explosives.

