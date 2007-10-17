Pandemic Shows EA Their Cock

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pandemic22.JPG Yesterday, EA CEO John Riccitiello, EA Games Label President Frank Gibeau and a few other top EA folks traveled down to Pandemic Studios to say hi to the recently acquired company and welcome them into the EA family.

But the Pandemic folks thought it would be fun to turn the tables and welcome EA into their family instead. Andrew Goldman and Josh Resnick (Pandemic Co-Founders) dyed their hair "Pandemic" yellow, while the entire company showed up wearing their Pandemic T-shirts.

When Riccitiello and Gibeau got on stage to take questions, a Mercenaries 2 team member decided to ask his question dressed in his signature chicken-suit garb. So now Pandemic is hiring... just kidding. Apparently Riccitiello and Gibeau both have a sense of humor.

