Panzer Tactics DS Explained

One of the things that has always turned me off from straight-up war games has been the overall dry presentation. I mean, you've got a hex grid, some cutout tanks, and there you go. While I think Panzer Tactics, Conspiracy Entertainment's WWII strategy game for the Nintendo DS could very well usher in a new era of DS war gaming, this instructional video - the first in a series - does little to get me to want to play the game. I think it's the narrator, who is about as gripping as a air waitress stewardess reciting the airplane safety instructions.