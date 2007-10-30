Pay $US 5, Get One Tiger Woods Course

Microtransaction pricing optimists, you may want to avert your eyes: the first DLC for the latest Tiger Woods on the 360 has just been announced. On offer is Doral's Blue Monster course. Which for the non-golfers among you is a single golf course. Asking price? 400 Microsoft points, or in people money, $US 5. Thanks, but no. New course for Tiger 360 [Eurogamer]