Microtransaction pricing optimists, you may want to avert your eyes: the first DLC for the latest Tiger Woods on the 360 has just been announced. On offer is Doral's Blue Monster course. Which for the non-golfers among you is a single golf course. Asking price? 400 Microsoft points, or in people money, $US 5. Thanks, but no. New course for Tiger 360 [Eurogamer]
Pay $US 5, Get One Tiger Woods Course
