Penny Arcade Expo 08 Dated

The Penny Arcade folks today announced the dates for next year's Penny Arcade Expo, set once again in the Washington State Convention and Trade Center.

The show will take place from Aug. 29 through Aug. 31 with attendance expected in the "forty-seven million bajillion" range, slightly up from the 37,000 that made it to this year's fourth annual show. Exhibitor packets are available now and attendee registration is expected to open up in January.

I really missed not going this year. I decided, instead, to hit up Leipzig with Mike and Mark and then get really really drunk and sing Hungry Like the Wolf on stage in front of one German guy. Next year I'll either be repeating that or maybe I'll kick off a cross-country caravan of readers and PAX attendees to Washington State. Haven't decided yet. If only I could buy high quality German beer at PAX, then I would be set.