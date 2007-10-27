Penny Arcade Expo 08 Dated

The Penny Arcade folks today announced the dates for next year's Penny Arcade Expo, set once again in the Washington State Convention and Trade Center.
The show will take place from Aug. 29 through Aug. 31 with attendance expected in the "forty-seven million bajillion" range, slightly up from the 37,000 that made it to this year's fourth annual show. Exhibitor packets are available now and attendee registration is expected to open up in January.
I really missed not going this year. I decided, instead, to hit up Leipzig with Mike and Mark and then get really really drunk and sing Hungry Like the Wolf on stage in front of one German guy. Next year I'll either be repeating that or maybe I'll kick off a cross-country caravan of readers and PAX attendees to Washington State. Haven't decided yet. If only I could buy high quality German beer at PAX, then I would be set.
PAX 2007 Attendance Makes PAX the Largest Game Festival in North America Seattle, Wash. - Oct. 26, 2007 - Penny Arcade today announced that the 5th annual Penny Arcade Expo (PAX) dates will be August 29th, 30th and 31st of 2008 with exhibitor packets available now and attendee registration opening in January. This past August 37,000 gamers filled the Washington State Convention and Trade Center in Seattle, Wash. for the 4th annual Penny Arcade Expo (PAX) game festival.
In his PAX 2007 keynote address, noted actor, writer and geek icon Wil Wheaton challenged stereotypical notions of the antisocial nature of gaming, recounting stories of enjoying arcade games as a child with his brother, and sharing the gaming experience with his children. The theme of gaming as social interaction echoed throughout the three-day show, in panel discussions like "The Social Component in Gaming Today" as well as in free-play rooms filled with gamers competing against each other face-to-face, and in the popularity of "party" games like Rock Band and SingStar in the exhibition hall.
"PAX has always been about community," said Robert Khoo of Penny Arcade, "and I think that was really reflected in the overall vibe of the show. PAX celebrates what it means to be a gamer, and walking onto the show floor gives you this sense of kinship ... it just feels right."
Now the largest game festival in North America, PAX 2007 featured an enormous selection of panels, tournaments, concerts and other activities centered around game culture. This year's PAX was the first held at the Washington State Convention and Trade Center, a move prompted by the dramatic increase in attendance. Thus far, the festival's attendance has doubled each year: There were 4,500 attendees in 2004, 9,500 in 2005, 19,300 in 2006, and 37,000 for 2007. Attendance for the 2008 event is expected to reach forty-seven million bajillion people.
About Penny Arcade Expo Penny Arcade Expo (PAX) is a three-day celebration of games and gamer culture. The festival includes an exhibition floor filled with playable builds of upcoming tabletop, console, and computer games; a conference program of game-industry speakers on gaming topics; music concerts; freeplay areas; industry parties; game tournaments and more. Since its inception in 2004 the show has doubled in size each year, with 4,500 attendees in 2004, 9,500 in 2005, 19,300 in 2006, and 37,000 in 2007. For more information visit www.pennyarcadeexpo.com.
About Penny Arcade Equal parts online comic and commentary, Penny Arcade (http://www.penny-arcade.com) covers videogames in a way that is genuine, insightful and respected by the gaming community. What started as a hobby for Jerry "Tycho" Holkins and Mike "Gabe" Krahulik has, over 8 years grown into an online phenomenon that serves 55 million page views a month to millions of readers worldwide. In addition to the comic strip and PAX, Penny Arcade also manages Child's Play (www.childsplaycharity.org), a gamer-driven charity for children that spans the globe.
