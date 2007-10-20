PES 2008 Hits North American Xbox Live

Well this is going to confuse more than a few Americans who don't quite get the whole football VS football thing. The PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) 2008 demo is up now on the North American branch of Xbox Live Marketplace, and it is listed as "A stunningly real, breathtakingly beautiful football game!" Even with the tiny pack shot proclaiming it as soccer for the football impaired, I'm sure more than a few casual Xbox Live users will download this demo only to be confused by the fact that the team is made up entirely of kickers with nary a wide receiver in sight. I am downloading the 1.18GB demo as we speak, hoping that this will be the footie game that finally gets the sport to click with my brain.