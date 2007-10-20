Well this is going to confuse more than a few Americans who don't quite get the whole football VS football thing. The PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) 2008 demo is up now on the North American branch of Xbox Live Marketplace, and it is listed as "A stunningly real, breathtakingly beautiful football game!" Even with the tiny pack shot proclaiming it as soccer for the football impaired, I'm sure more than a few casual Xbox Live users will download this demo only to be confused by the fact that the team is made up entirely of kickers with nary a wide receiver in sight. I am downloading the 1.18GB demo as we speak, hoping that this will be the footie game that finally gets the sport to click with my brain.
PES 2008 Hits North American Xbox Live
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink