PGR4 and FEAR Files Demos Hit Live

Xbox 360 owners are swimming in demos this week. Following up on yesterday's release of The Simpsons Game and Conan demos, the Marketplace welcomes two newcomers, Project Gotham Racing 4 and F.E.A.R. Files: Extraction Point, the latter of which I really enjoy typing. PGR4 is fortunately available worldwide and weighs in at 1.27GB, so clean your internet pipes for maximum downloadiness. The demo features three cars, two bikes, and two tracks. That's value.

The other demo, which I simply cannot be bothered to type out again, comes in at a more trim 584.87MB, but thumbs its figurative nose at anyone not in Canada and the U.S. Sorry, rest of the world. You're going to have to settle for PGR4.