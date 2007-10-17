Pikachu's Lady Business Exposed

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pikavagina.jpg This year's Pokémon Festa may be long over, but its memories live on! Especially those memories involving inflatable Pikachu's netherregion being pulled and penetrated. We didn't know Pika was female. Did you? Embarrassing pics involving Pikachu and humans safely stored after the jump. Depending on your feelings for Pikachu, these images just might very well be NSFW.Pics and Pics [Ninja Ham and Super Blog via Canned Dogs]

