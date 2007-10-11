Ping Pong For Wii Ware

Don't need Rockstar's Table Tennis for Wii. Played it on 360, enjoyed it, got rid of it. I've moved on. Need something new. Something like Arc System's upcoming table tennis game Okiraku Ping Pong. Which I like the looks of! Firstly because it calls it ping pong. Secondly because that housewife character looks badass. Game's due via Wii Ware in Japan in March. ã‚¢ãƒ¼ã‚¯ã‚·ã‚¹ãƒ†ãƒ ãƒ¯ãƒ¼ã‚¯ã‚¹ã¯Wiiã‚¦ã‚§ã‚¢å‘ã‘ã«ã€ŽãŠãã‚‰ããƒ”ãƒ³ãƒãƒ³Wii(ä»®é¡Œ)ã€ã‚’æä¾› [Famitsu]