The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Play, Choose The Most Snacktastic XBLA Contender

doritos_xbox.jpgThe finalists in the Doritos Unlock Xbox challenge have already been chosen, but now it's time to vote for the best snack-filled advergame from the lucky finalists. Five independently produced games have been given the beta treatment, Doritos Dash of Destruction, Monkeys From Mt. Doritos, Ultimate Dodgeball Champions, PB's Quest For Flavor and Rhythum [sic]Racing, and are now playable online, granted that you have some plug-in that looks like a lonely puzzle piece to Mac OSX. I'm sure they're all fine additions to the Xbox Live Arcade library, but I'm assuming one is nacho cheesier than the rest. You'll have to decide which of the five advertising vehicles is right for you.

Doritos Presents Unlock Xbox

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles