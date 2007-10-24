Play Naruto, Gorge On Noodles

Nothing goes together like anime and overeating, so D3Publisher and Major League Eating *sigh* have gotten together to create the first-ever NARUTO Clash of Ninja Revolution World Ramen Noodle Eating Championship. The event takes place this Saturday the 27th at the Nintendo World Store in NYC, where between 10am and 4pm fans can come try out the game and play the Naruto card game. You won't, however, be able to participate in the ramen-eating contest, as it is strictly for world-class professional eaters. Fan favourites like Crazy Legs Conti, Eater X, and Steakbellie will be bringing their chopsticks to bear as they do noodle battle in front of crazed Naruto fans. In addition to the amazing display of gluttony, there will be Q&A sessions, tournaments with prizes, and a raffle for a one-of-a-kind Naruto DS. The first 1500 fans that show up with a Naruto headband on will be shot receive a special gift. Joy! Hit the jump for details on what should truly be an epic event.

World's Best Competitive Easters Gather For NARUTO Wii Ramen Noodle Eating Championship

Top Pro Eaters Compete for $5,000 in Cash Prizes

NEW YORK - October 22, 2007 - On October 27th, the world's hungriest competitive eaters will gather for the first-ever NARUTOâ„¢ Clash of Ninjaâ„¢ Revolution World Ramen Noodle Eating Championship, the culmination of a multi-faceted launch event for the new Wiiâ„¢ video game. Major League Eating have initiated a mandatory chopsticks rule for the competition, in keeping with the traditional method of consuming ramen.

The contest will feature not merely an all-star cast of competitive eaters, but a virtual cornucopia of interesting characters to boot. The focus will be on 4th-ranked Tim "Eater X" Janus of New York City, the face-painting tiramisu champ who recently ate 20 pounds of grits in ten minutes. Nipping at Janus' heels will be his roommate and training partner, Crazy Legs Conti, a man who once ate his way out of an 96-cubic foot box of popcorn, earning the nickname, "the Evel Knievel of the Alimentary Canal." Arturo "Grande" Rios, the 13th-ranked pigs' feet-eating champ from New Jersey, will be fending off best friend duo Eric "Steakbellie" Livingston and Micah "Wing Kong" Collins, as well as 18th-ranked Justin Mih, a Harvard graduate student and chopstick specialist.

The contest will be the cornerstone of an entire day's worth of activities surrounding the launch of the most exhilarating fighting game yet for the Wiiâ„¢ home video game system: NARUTO: Clash of Ninja Revolution from TOMY and D3Publisher of America. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Nintendo WorldÂ® Store in New York's Rockefeller Center will be filled with gaming stations and collectible card game areas. The first 1500 fans to arrive wearing a NARUTO headband will receive an exclusive free gift. Also involved will be card games, Q&A sessions, mini-tournaments with prizes, and a raffle for a one-of-a kind NARUTO DS!

