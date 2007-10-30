Play Tetris With... Your Car

We're running out of new creative ways to play Tetris, thanks to the Park To Play project from Thijs Eerens, Michiel Waaijer and Joey van Dijk. It couldn't be more straightforward. You use your little European car as a joystick, aligning a never ending torrent of shapes with the steering wheel, or growing tired of the ages old game and moving on to other car-controlled titles like Space Invaders, Pong or Flatout. Clip via Make.