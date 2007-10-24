Playing Cards Make Good Airplanes

Geddit? Look closer, it's there. That's Daniel's entry. If you still don't see it, let's have Daniel explain:
Title: Aces combat Sixes
Here's what is happening: We're doing a paper airplane contest for Ace Combat 6. We've got a bundle of goodies that includes Ace Combat 6, glossy, photo-quality screenshots autographed by the game's producer and director, Ace Combat 6 Xbox 360 faceplates and the AC6 Flightstick set. To win this bundle you've gotta fold, cut, glue bits of paper together in hopes of creating a truly gnarly paper jet plane. They don't have to actually fly, but hey, if they do, that's a major plus. Be sure to snap a pic of your creation with something that says "Kotaku" and send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Add "Ace Combat 6 Contest" to your subject line. Deadline is October 25th.
