Playing Through Half-Life 2 Episode Two With A Gnome

I've yet to play through the second episode of the Half-Life 2 expansions, but I now know that I'll have to do it twice to get the full experience. PC Gamer's Tom Francis recounts his journey, one that's seemingly spoiler rich, of guiding a garden gnome through the entirety of the latest Gordon Freeman adventure. Doing so and—spoiler alert!—stashing the little guy into a rocket at the end of the game unlocks one of the more difficult to accomplish achievements. Brilliant stuff, but it's hard to expect anything less from Valve. Great screenshots at the link below.

I Played Through Episode Two Holding A Goddamn Gnome (Spoilers) [James via Rock, Paper, Shotgun]