Playing Through Half-Life 2 Episode Two With A Gnome

hl2e2_gnome.jpgI've yet to play through the second episode of the Half-Life 2 expansions, but I now know that I'll have to do it twice to get the full experience. PC Gamer's Tom Francis recounts his journey, one that's seemingly spoiler rich, of guiding a garden gnome through the entirety of the latest Gordon Freeman adventure. Doing so and—spoiler alert!—stashing the little guy into a rocket at the end of the game unlocks one of the more difficult to accomplish achievements. Brilliant stuff, but it's hard to expect anything less from Valve. Great screenshots at the link below.

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

