World Heroes Gets Gorgeous!

Anyone out there remember World Heroes, Alpha Denshi's not that great fighting game for the Neo Geo platform? There were only a handful of them, with sequels like World Heroes 2 Jet and World Heroes Perfect hitting arcades throughout the early nineties. Fortunately for those who have fond memories of the 2D fighter, SNK Playmore is releasing a collection of four World Heroes games for the PlayStation 2.

And it might just have the best name ever: World Heroes Gorgeous! The emphasis is mine.

Seriously, does it get any better than "gorgeous"? No, I don't think it does. Please take a few minutes to enjoy the ultimate fighting game name and mourn the loss of "turbo" and "hyper." They were good to us.