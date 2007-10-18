PlayStation 3 Finds Lost Planet

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

lostplanetart.jpgJust going to show you that current plans change, today Capcom announced that frozen treat Lost Planet, formerly an Xbox 360 and PC exclusive, was now heading to the PS3 early next year. We mentioned this in the Street Fighter 4 post in passing, but figured this news was big enough for its own post. According to Games Radar, the PS3 version will include all the downloadable content from the Xbox 360 version on one disc, thanks to the magic of Blu-ray, as well as 16 player online multiplayer via PSN. This calls for the dusting off of my 360 copy of the game for some celebratory sniping!

