PlayStation Store Updated

We reminded you enough times that it was coming, but in case you slept on it, Everyday Shooter's now available from the US PlayStation Store for $US 10. Along with a bunch of other stuff. Stuff like demos for Ratchet & Clank, NHL 2K8 and Conan. And trailers for Uncharted (a behind the scenes clip), Folklore and Fallout 3. Also up are some movie trailers (The Assassination of Jesse James, Spiderwick Chronicles & Walk Hard) and wallpaper (Ratchet & Clank and Everyday Shooter). Remember, you have a week for all that, so chew slowly.
PlayStation Store Update [PlayStation.Blog]
