The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PlayStation Store Updated

PSNlogo.jpgWe reminded you enough times that it was coming, but in case you slept on it, Everyday Shooter's now available from the US PlayStation Store for $US 10. Along with a bunch of other stuff. Stuff like demos for Ratchet & Clank, NHL 2K8 and Conan. And trailers for Uncharted (a behind the scenes clip), Folklore and Fallout 3. Also up are some movie trailers (The Assassination of Jesse James, Spiderwick Chronicles & Walk Hard) and wallpaper (Ratchet & Clank and Everyday Shooter). Remember, you have a week for all that, so chew slowly.

PlayStation Store Update [PlayStation.Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles