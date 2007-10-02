Playstation The Official Magazine Returns

OPM rises again this November with a new set of letters and a brand new publisher. Exactly one year after Ziff-Davis set Official Playstation Magazine adrift into the sea of dead print media, Future U.S. will relaunch Playstation: The Official Magazine.

Future, publisher's of the UK version of OPM, also managed to snag Rob Smith, former editor-in-chief of PSM, to run their new mag. The first edition of the 13-issue-a-year magazine will hit in late November with a 300,000 circulation run.

"Future US has a strong heritage delivering cutting-edge insight into the industry, and we are looking forward to a long standing relationship to deliver unrivaled exclusive content to PlayStation fans," said Peter Dille, Senior Vice President, Marketing and PLAYSTATION(R)Network, SCEA. "We're very excited to be working with a group that is nearly as passionate about our brand as we are ourselves and we look forward to working with Future on many innovative ideas they have to create a best in class enthusiast publication."

The fact that PSM UK seems to be doing quite fine overseas leads me to believe that maybe Ziff-Davis' retreat from the pub was more about their financial stability than the well-being of the magazine itself. Sony Computer Entertainment America and Future US Announce the Creation of 'PlayStation(R): The Official Magazine'

Future US to Publish First Monthly Issue in Time for Holidays

