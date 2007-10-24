Please, Go Buy Zack & Wiki Tomorrow

We know, it's October, there are a ton of games vying for your time and money right now. But this goes beyond just you. See, Zack & Wiki is pretty awesome. But because it looks a little childish, because the concept's a little hard to explain concisely and because it's coming out at this time of year (tomorrow), there's a good chance it may be forgotten. Totally overlooked. Don't you dare let that happen. If you've got a Wii and will be up tomorrow, get off your arse and go buy a copy. We don't want to be writing about this game in 2-3 years time, listening to you all bitch about how much sealed copies cost and how bad you want to play it. Now's your chance.

CAPCOMÂ® RELEASES ZACK & WIKITM: QUEST FOR BARBAROS' TREASURE, A PUZZLING NEW ADVENTURE EXCLUSIVELY FOR THE WiiTM Pillaging Pirate Adventure Challenges Gamers to Play Different

October 23, 2007 - ZACK & WIKIâ„¢: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure for the Wiiâ„¢ home video game system from Nintendo is now available at retail. Capcom's first original title exclusively for the Wii is an innovative, full-length puzzle adventure game that utilizes the unique control mechanics of the Wii Remoteâ„¢ and challenges gamers to "play different." Rated E for Everyone by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB), ZACK & WIKI: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure carries a suggested retail price of $39.99.

Legend has it that a revered pirate named Barbaros once stole the world's treasure and hid it on a mysterious island. Though no one knows of its exact location, stories about the untold riches that lay in wait have been passed down through the ages, driving pirates from all walks of life to pursue the alluring prizes. One of these treasure seekers, a young apprentice pirate named Zack happens upon a mysterious talking skull, the skull of Barbaros himself. Barbaros promises to reveal the key to the island, if Zack will help to lift the curse he is under.

Players will explore a variety of wondrous environments and stages, solving puzzles and interacting with the world in search of a legendary pirate ship and the ultimate pursuit of becoming the greatest pirate the world has ever seen. Inventive gameplay mechanics and controller movements allow players to move and open objects, transform enemies into items, unlock new pathways and navigate through perilous stages based on a variety of themes including Jungle Ruins, Frozen Temple, Volcano Cavern and more, each with multiple sub-areas. Players will use the Wii Remote controller in various ways - rotate handles, turn keys to open doors, play a piccolo and much more in order to solve the progressively difficult puzzle stages and collect key items that will lead to the legendary pirate ship.