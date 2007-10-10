Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Movie Trailer

Like clockwork, another year brings another Pokémon feature film. While this year's Dialga vs Palkia vs Darkrai won't hit North America until next January, Japan will get an entirely new theatrical feature: Pocket Monster: Diamond & Pearl. That right up there, that's a preview. Director Kunihiko Yuyama and his staffers have been visiting locals like Denmark and Norway for inspiration. In the preview, there's only a little bit of footage, which is actually superfluous. Just having a title card flash "New Pokémon Movie" would suffice in reeling in the kiddies and their parents.

