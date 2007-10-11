The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Pokemon Farm Footage

You know, there are people who will see this and just freeze. Maybe drool a little, maybe grin toothlessly, maybe even drop to their knees and thank the appropriate deity. I mean, recreating an avatar of yourself that can walk freely amongst a paddock full of Pokemon? You can say what you want about the shitty graphics, the limited "gameplay" (if there even is any), the endless trips Nintendo make to the Pokemon well...and none of it will matter. This thing is going to sell like cakes that have been heated until they're just right.

