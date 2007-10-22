Pokemon For Sore Throats

Even when you've got a sore throat, Pokémon is there for you. Yes, this is Pocket Monsters nodo ame (throat lozenges), which comes in two fruity flavors: Orange and grape. They even have Vitamin C in them. How about that? And if this wasn't enough (it really isn't), there's Diamond & Pearl SPACE JUICE. Well, it's not really space juice. Pokémon space juice would be absurd. Rather, it's mixed fruit juice in an astronaut-style squeezy pouch that's often used for energy jelly drinks in Japan. Here, have a look: