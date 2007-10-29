Pokemon Seat Cushion for Classroom Sitting

There is it, the pre-order Pokémon seat cushion. Today, Mini-Bash took it to school. When he got back home, he told us that no other kids had a yellow Diamond & Pearl cushion, but that one other kid had a blue one. The rest? They apparently had Pooh Bear and Anpanman ones, which Mini-Bash once again confirmed are "for babies." Gotta pre-order, kiddos!