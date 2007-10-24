The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Polyphony Digital Responsible for GT-R Dash Tech

08.nissan.skyline.cc.2.500.jpg At the Tokyo Auto Show, Nissan honcho Carlos Ghosn unveiled the GT-R. The car, which hits the US next Spring, features a multifunction dash display that was developed in conjunction with Gran Turismo Polyphony Digital. The display can monitor oil pressure, oil temp, engine coolant temp, transmission oil pressure, turbocharger boost pressure, throttle position, torque split, steering angle and lateral G-froce. The Polyphony Digital display can also log data that helps improve driving technique and can help with fuel economy. In other Polyphony Digital news, the GT-R has already popped up on Gran Turismo Prologue. There's more! Polyphony has also struck a deal with the BBC to offer episodes of car show Top Gear for download via Gran Turismo TV. Nice to see that the developer responsible for the "World's Most Realistic Driving Simulator" isn't kinda serious about cars, but DEAD SERIOUS about them. Warms the heart, don't it?

granturismogtr.jpg BBC Deal [Hexus, Thanks Silent_Shark!] First Look GT-R [Edmunds, Thanks Daniel!] GT-R [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles