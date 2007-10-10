PopCap Tests Retail Console Waters

Casual kings PopCap Games are dipping their toes into console retail, announcing two new game collections hitting store shelves this November. Along with a collection of Xbox Live Arcade titles available for the first time offline for the Xbox 360 as PopCap Arcade Volume 1, they're also releasing Bejeweled 2 and AstroPop for the PS2 as PopCap Hits Volume 1.

"We're very excited to be bringing some of our top million-selling casual games to consoles via retail shelves, and eager to see how consumers respond," said Glenn Drover, Director of Retail Sales at PopCap. "We've had tremendous success at retail with the PC versions of many of our games, and these new collections for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 2 are priced even more aggressively, so they should be a hit with holiday shoppers."

The 360 collection will retail for $US 29.95, with the PS2 version cheaper at $US 19.95.