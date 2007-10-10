PopCap Tests Retail Console Waters

Casual kings PopCap Games are dipping their toes into console retail, announcing two new game collections hitting store shelves this November. Along with a collection of Xbox Live Arcade titles available for the first time offline for the Xbox 360 as PopCap Arcade Volume 1, they're also releasing Bejeweled 2 and AstroPop for the PS2 as PopCap Hits Volume 1.
"We're very excited to be bringing some of our top million-selling casual games to consoles via retail shelves, and eager to see how consumers respond," said Glenn Drover, Director of Retail Sales at PopCap. "We've had tremendous success at retail with the PC versions of many of our games, and these new collections for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 2 are priced even more aggressively, so they should be a hit with holiday shoppers."
The 360 collection will retail for $US 29.95, with the PS2 version cheaper at $US 19.95.
Seattle, Washington - October 9, 2007 - PopCap Games, the leading developer and publisher of "casual" video games, today announced the upcoming retail launch of two new "greatest hits" compilations featuring many of the company's biggest-selling puzzle and "retro action" games. PopCapÂ® Arcade Volume 1, available for Xbox 360Â®, features BejeweledÂ® 2, AstroPopâ„¢, Feeding Frenzyâ„¢ and Zumaâ„¢ and carries an SRP of US$29.95. PopCapÂ® Hits Volume 1, available for PlayStationÂ® 2, features Bejeweled 2 and AstroPop and carries an SRP of US$19.95. This marks the first time that PopCap games have been available for Xbox 360 at retail, and the first time that any of the company's games have been available for PlayStation 2.
The Bejeweled franchise alone has placed PopCap at the forefront of the burgeoning casual games industry. Bejeweled and Bejeweled 2 have collectively sold more than 10 million units across numerous platforms, and have been downloaded more than 300 million times in the past six years. AstroPop, Feeding Frenzy and Zuma have also enjoyed considerable commercial and critical success on numerous devices ranging from PCs and Macs to PocketPCs, PDAs, and mobile phones, as well as on the Xbox LIVEÂ® Arcade online service.
