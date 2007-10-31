Portal End Boss Sequence Break

Anyone who hasn't already worked their way through Portal shouldn't watch this clip. For those who have, you may want to see how handily the final confrontation can be dispatched when approached creatively. Don't worry, it won't take more than a minute of your time.

It's exciting to see hardcore players latch on to the game, exploring 10-second level clearing speed runs and using exploits to find unintended solutions to completing a puzzle sequence. Can't wait to see the future holds for hardcore Portal playing.