I've got no idea exactly what this is. And I won't check the comments section to hear you tell me (Orange Box isn't out yet here, you see). But I do know Portal's Companion Cube is already a big hit with the kids, so much so people tell me Valve will be releasing a plushie. Adorable. In the meantime, though, you can honour your favourite gaming character for this week by printing off this papercraft and either gluing or (if supervised) stapling it together. Portal-obsessed parents of small children may even wish to print off multiple copies, and arrange them in some form of dangly mobile. Six Sides To Every Love Story [Rock, Paper, Scissors, Shotgun]
Portal Papercraft
