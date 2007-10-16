Portal Papercraft

I've got no idea exactly what this is. And I won't check the comments section to hear you tell me (Orange Box isn't out yet here, you see). But I do know Portal's Companion Cube is already a big hit with the kids, so much so people tell me Valve will be releasing a plushie. Adorable. In the meantime, though, you can honour your favourite gaming character for this week by printing off this papercraft and either gluing or (if supervised) stapling it together. Portal-obsessed parents of small children may even wish to print off multiple copies, and arrange them in some form of dangly mobile. Six Sides To Every Love Story [Rock, Paper, Scissors, Shotgun]