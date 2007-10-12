My PC can't run Portal. Yes, it's that old. Shut up. Besides, Orange Box doesn't come out here until October 25 anyways. Am I lost, then, awash in a sea of salty disappointment? No! Because for the next two weeks I've got this to keep me company. Sure, it may be lacking in graphical prowess, but it's the same basic principle.

Portal: The Flash Version [Armor Games, thanks Daniel!]