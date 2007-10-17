Pro Evo Wii Definitely Not For The Casual Gamer

That footage of Pro Evo 2008's Wii control scheme was a little worrying. Looked a little kuh-raaaaaa-zy. Complicated, even. Turns out that's the whole point, with game producer Akiyoshi Chosogabe saying:
In the beginning I wondered if we would have to create a casual game, because the Wii is a more of a casual player's machine. But I thought it would be boring if we create it as a more casual game. Therefore in the beginning I abandoned any plans to make this a more casual version and started to look for a brand new direction.
That "new direction" is the Wii's arrow-laden control and display system. Which you're going to have to get used to, by the way, with no Classic Controller support planned for the game.
PES 2008: Wii Interview [CVG]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink