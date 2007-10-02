Pro Evo Wii Screens, Details

Konami's Wii version of Pro Evo hasn't seen as much daylight as its kin. In fact all we knew previously about the game was that it would be on the Wii, and would be out next year. Time to add to that list. First, we've got two screenshots from Konami's pre-TGS presser, which show that it's not only avoided looking completely awful, it's also going to feature something a little different.

The Wii's "unique controls" are being put to use to allow you to control a second player, which is what the big circles and arrows in the screens are. That's a risky move! I remember FIFA tried that a few years ago. I also remember it was a complete disaster.