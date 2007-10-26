The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Problems Plague Crysis Demo

crying.jpgOnline activation is all the rage these days. Yet, despite the good intentions of publishers, things always go awry.

Tipster Brendan sends word that gamers who pre-ordered Crysis through EA's digital download system, with the promise of receiving the demo a day before everyone else, have been disappointed. According to this post on EA's forums, there's a problem with both the demo's delayed activation and authentication system:

I was actually able to install it, amazingly enough, but everytime I click "play" or try to run it from the Bin32 folder, it says "The game can not start. In order to launch this game, please login to the EA Download Manager to verify ownership, then try again." Even though, of course, I'm already logged in. How about keeping your promise and removing that final barrier so we can actually, god forbid, play the demo that's owed to us?

Apparently, no one has been able to play the demo.

Not that it's a huge deal, we'll all be able to play it in less than a day. Unless the problem hasn't been resolved...

OFFICIAL-SP Demo ISSUE thread [EA Forums, thanks Brendan]

Comments

  • nrg753 Guest

    I almost spurted coffee all over my screen when I read that error message, lucky I kept it in..

    0
  • neo08061972 Guest

    I got the same shite in battlefield 2142, i think it is something whit ea....

    0
  • MaGuSwareâ„¢ Guest

    I too have the same problem with battlefield 2142 and i have tried EVERYTHING to fix and nothing works :(

    0
  • Jordan Guest

    Same problem with BF2142...
    The stupid thing is the game ran fine until 1.50 Beta released.

    Maybe something to do w. that??

    Updated Punkbuster...
    Ran EA Download Manager as Admin
    BF2142 as Admin
    Tried running in XP SP2 Mode (im running Vista)

    Yeah... Im hoping it just has to do w. 1.50

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles