Problems Plague Crysis Demo

Online activation is all the rage these days. Yet, despite the good intentions of publishers, things always go awry.

Tipster Brendan sends word that gamers who pre-ordered Crysis through EA's digital download system, with the promise of receiving the demo a day before everyone else, have been disappointed. According to this post on EA's forums, there's a problem with both the demo's delayed activation and authentication system:

I was actually able to install it, amazingly enough, but everytime I click "play" or try to run it from the Bin32 folder, it says "The game can not start. In order to launch this game, please login to the EA Download Manager to verify ownership, then try again." Even though, of course, I'm already logged in. How about keeping your promise and removing that final barrier so we can actually, god forbid, play the demo that's owed to us?

Apparently, no one has been able to play the demo.

Not that it's a huge deal, we'll all be able to play it in less than a day. Unless the problem hasn't been resolved...

