Professor Layton M.I.A.

Professor Layton and the Curious Village was supposed to be playable at E for All. It was. Wired's Chris Kohler sadly reports that the localised version of the popular Japanese puzzle game was nowhere to be seen. Nintendo confirmed that it had been yanked from the E For All line-up. It was previously announced that the DS title slipped to 2008, and Nintendo's decision to pull the game at E for All shouldn't come as a surprise. Sucks, though.

