Professor Layton M.I.A.

Professor Layton and the Curious Village was supposed to be playable at E for All. It was. Wired's Chris Kohler sadly reports that the localised version of the popular Japanese puzzle game was nowhere to be seen. Nintendo confirmed that it had been yanked from the E For All line-up. It was previously announced that the DS title slipped to 2008, and Nintendo's decision to pull the game at E for All shouldn't come as a surprise. Sucks, though.
No Layton [Game|Life]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink